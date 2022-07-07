Ulster Bank to pay additional 4% to staff in NI earning up to £32,000

The Financial Services Union (FSU)and Ulster Bank (UB) have agreed to an additional cost of living pay increase for 2022 for Northern Ireland staff working in Ulster Bank earning up to £32,000.

Ulster Bank and the FSU had previously agreed a pay increase averaging 4% for staff in April 2022.

The key points of the newly agreed plan are:

The Bank will make an extra pay increase of 4% for all staff in the UK and NI earning up to £32,000

This additional increase will be paid in the September payroll and will have no effect on pay negotiations for next year.

All Grade A, B and C salary ranges will also move up by 4%.

Commenting on the latest pay increase Gareth Murphy, head of industrial relations and campaigns with the FSU, said: “We have been in talks with the Bank for the last couple of weeks and are pleased that the Bank has responded well and has agreed to a plan to help address the rising cost of living for those on lower pay in the Bank.

“In practical terms this will mean well over a thousand workers in both NI and the ROI who are on the first two pay levels in Ulster Bank will receive an 8% increase in pay in 2022.

“For those above the threshold the reference point moves in ranges for Grades A, B and C which will have the effect of improving their position ahead of pay next year.

“We have also received strong assurances that this will have no effect on negotiations for next year’s pay increase.”

John O’Connell, general secretary of the FSU, added: “The rising cost of living is having a devastating effect on families as they struggle to put food on the table and heat their homes.

“We need employers to respond positively in pay negotiations with Unions for an additional pay increase for staff to ensure they are best protected from rises in inflation.