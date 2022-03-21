Unite strike action: When will my bin get emptied?

Bins are going unemptied across Northern Ireland due to strike action

The Antrim and Newtownabbey council reported that its bin collections were expected to operate as normal, along with its household recycling centres, but reported reduced opening for its Antrim Forum, Sixmile and Valley Leisure Centres.

The Ards and North Down council, meanwhile, said there would be no bin collections all week, with Recycling Centres at Balloo and Holywood also closed.

Belfast City Council said some bins would be lifted, and urged householders to leave them out as normal but take them back the following week if they are not collected. The council said Ormeau Recycling Centre was closed.

The Causeway Coast and Glens council, meanwhile, were forced to halt all bin collections and close recycling centres.

In Derry and Strabane, the council also said all routine bin collections were halted while 11 recycling centres were shut.

In Fermanagh and Omagh, bin collections, recycling centres and leisure facilities were all affected.

In Mid and East Antrim, the council said Carrickfergus collections were disrupted with other areas, as yet, unaffected.

In Mid Ulster, some black bins were not being emptied.

No update was given by the Newry, Mourne and Down council by Monday evening.

See below for updaes from each council, in alphabetical order

ANTRIM AND NEWTOWNABBEY

Bin collections, Household Recycling Centres and other services are expected to operate as normal.

ARDS AND NORTH DOWN

During the week commencing 21 March 2022, there will be no household kerbside bin collections across the Borough. It will not be possible to offer a catch-up service after the strike period. During the week commencing 28 March, collections will be as per the existing collection calendar.

BELFAST CITY

All household general waste (black) bins are being collected as normal today (Monday 21 March). The only exception is communal Euro bins in the Stranmillis area which will now be emptied on their next scheduled collection date. Bryson Recycling box collections are also taking place as normal.

Today’s industrial action has affected some household blue and brown bin collection routes, glass box collections and wheelie box collections in the Castle area.

CAUSEWAY COAST AND GLENS

During the strike period there will be no bin collections and Household Recycling Centres will remain closed.

Bin collections will resume from Monday 28th March when residents should present their bins that were previously missed.

The schedule will then follow on from this every week (that is, a week behind normal service).

DERRY CITY AND STRABANE

All routine Blue bin and Brown bin collection services will not operate this week. It is therefore advised that members of the public DO NOT put their bins out for collection during this period. It is hoped Black Bin services will commence as normal on 28 March with the Blue and Brown bin collections recommencing the following week 04 April.

FERMANAGH AND OMAGH

Due to industrial action bin collections will be impacted today in

Clanabogan,Mountjoy & Ederney

Dromore

Drumquin

Gortin

Kilskerry

Omagh:High Street, Campsie, Dublin Rd

If your bin isn’t lifted please present on the next scheduled day w/c4 April

We apologise for any inconvenience

LISBURN AND CASTLEREAGH

All Council services are currently operating as normal.

MID AND EAST ANTRIM

Household waste collections are taking place in Larne and Ballymena, however, Carrickfergus collections will be disrupted. Unfortunately this is likely to be the case all week

MID ULSTER

While brown bins will not be collected during the week-long action, which potentially involves more than 130 of the Council’s employees, the Council aims to continue with black bin collections as far as possible.

Residents are being advised to leave their black bins out for collection on the normal day by 7.30am and black bins will be emptied where there are sufficient crews to deliver a service.

If black bins are not emptied, residents are being asked to take their bins back in from the kerbside and place them out again on their next scheduled collection day during the week beginning 4 April 2022.

The Council has also confirmed that in cases where a collection service does not take place, residents can leave up to two waste bags beside their black bins on the next collection day.

NEWRY MOURNE AND DOWN