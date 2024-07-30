Warmth is 'not a luxury' and decision to restrict winter fuel payment will cause hardship: Communities Minister
Gordon Lyons said the new measure – which will introduce a means test – is “disappointing news” that will have a negative impact on many in society.
“For those who are less well off, it creates an additional financial burden,” he said.
"It also comes amid a range of cost-of-living pressures, which will be unwelcome for some and intolerable for many.
“Warmth is a necessity, not a luxury. Depriving older people of the means to heat their homes is not only difficult for pensioners facing fuel poverty but is likely to have a detrimental impact on their physical and mental health."
On Monday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was making “difficult decisions” as she accused the previous government of leaving £21.9 billion of unfunded commitments that it had “covered up from the country”.
In a statement to Parliament, Ms Reeves set out “immediate action” to address the shortfall by £5.5 billion, with the rest of the gap to be addressed at a Budget on October 30.
But her predecessor Jeremy Hunt claimed around half of the “black hole” in spending was due to her deciding to give above-inflation pay rises to millions of public sector workers.
In a hint that taxes may have to increase, Ms Reeves said: “I have to tell the House that the Budget will involve taking difficult decisions to meet our fiscal rules across spending, welfare and tax.”
One of the actions set out by the chancellor involved introducing a means test for the winter fuel payment.
That policy is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving some £1.4 billion this financial year.
The winter fuel payment is a devolved matter in Northern Ireland and Scotland.
Mr Lyons added: “I would ask everyone to check their benefit entitlements, and ensure they claim all the benefits, supports and services that are available to them. Pension Credit, in particular, is a vital top-up for those on low incomes”.