Warmth is 'not a luxury' and decision to restrict winter fuel payment will cause hardship: Communities Minister

Close up of senior woman opening energy bill. Photo: Monkey Business - stock.adobe.co

​A warm home is “not a luxury” the Stormont communities minister has said following the chancellor’s decision to restrict the winter fuel payment.

Gordon Lyons said the new measure – which will introduce a means test – is “disappointing news” that will have a negative impact on many in society.

“For those who are less well off, it creates an additional financial burden,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It also comes amid a range of cost-of-living pressures, which will be unwelcome for some and intolerable for many.

“Warmth is a necessity, not a luxury. Depriving older people of the means to heat their homes is not only difficult for pensioners facing fuel poverty but is likely to have a detrimental impact on their physical and mental health."

On Monday, Chancellor Rachel Reeves said she was making “difficult decisions” as she accused the previous government of leaving £21.9 billion of unfunded commitments that it had “covered up from the country”.

In a statement to Parliament, Ms Reeves set out “immediate action” to address the shortfall by £5.5 billion, with the rest of the gap to be addressed at a Budget on October 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But her predecessor Jeremy Hunt claimed around half of the “black hole” in spending was due to her deciding to give above-inflation pay rises to millions of public sector workers.

In a hint that taxes may have to increase, Ms Reeves said: “I have to tell the House that the Budget will involve taking difficult decisions to meet our fiscal rules across spending, welfare and tax.”

One of the actions set out by the chancellor involved introducing a means test for the winter fuel payment.

That policy is expected to reduce the number of pensioners in receipt of the payment by 10 million, from 11.4 million to 1.5 million, saving some £1.4 billion this financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winter fuel payment is a devolved matter in Northern Ireland and Scotland.