NI survey reveals new insights into the modern man this Fathers’ Day

A new survey to celebrate Fathers’ Day this Sunday has provided a host of fresh insights into the modern local man.

Conducted by Lough Erne Resort, the survey of more than 3,500 men and women from Northern Ireland and the Republic revealed the current top three traits of modern men have the family firmly at heart.

Leading the way was making time for family and friends, with 26% stating this is the most important to men, closely followed by providing for the family at 19%.

Reassuringly, being open about feelings completed the top three male traits (13%), closely followed by discussing mental health (9%) and openly showing affection (8%).

Interestingly, more than half of the respondents believe the Covid-19 pandemic has had a significant positive impact on modern men (55%), especially in nurturing more participation in the home, with just over 40% now more active in the kitchen and becoming a dab hand at household chores.

It seems the past two years has helped refocus male priorities too, with nearly a third stating that men are much more protective of loved ones now than before (31%) and the pandemic experience has helped men to open up, encouraging them to talk more about their thoughts and feelings (28%).

The eating habits of modern men have most definitely changed too, with nearly three quarters of respondents revealing men go meat free at least once a week (74%), switching to an alternative for a more balanced diet.

And it seems men are now a firm favourite in the kitchen, with nearly 75% confirming they prepare the dinner in the house at least once a week or more, with nearly 40% cooking at least two to three times per week.

When it comes to recreational activities the most popular choice for men was dining with family and friends (13%), followed closely by the staples watching sport (12%) and taking part in sport (11%). However, relaxing with family was in the top five too (12%), reaffirming modern men rate highly spending quality time with loved ones.

Being well-groomed is increasing in importance too, with seven per cent regularly getting haircuts/beard trims and six per cent looking after their skin. However, it seems drinking cocktails is not a favourite of the modern man (5%), and not many are preparing for ‘Bake Off’ stardom with only three percent citing it as a past time.

Joanne Walsh, general manager of Lough Erne Resort, said: “The impact of Covid-19 has been felt by everyone, everywhere and it is no surprise that is has shifted men’s perspectives. Here at the Lough Erne Resort, since reopening, we have noticed people truly embracing their freedom once more, enjoying every moment with each other.

“We see daily, first-hand, how the modern man is now prioritising a work-life balance and we are not surprised spending quality times with loved ones ranks high among respondents. We welcome so many men and their partners/families at Lough Erne Resort looking to celebrate their ‘down time’ together, enjoying our activities and appreciating the range of the well-balanced, nutritious meals on offer.

“We are also seeing a growing number of men indulging themselves with our relaxing and rejuvenating Thai spa therapies at Lough Erne Resort (and purchasing products afterwards)!