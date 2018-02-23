Nominate your mother for chance to win an overnight stay for two at the luxurious Galgorm Resort & Spa

It’s competition time - nominate your mother and win an amazing stay for two at the world-class Galgorm Resort & Spa, Co Antrim.

With Mother’s Day fast approaching on March 11, we want you to write in and tell us why your mother, or mother figure, is a mum in a million and deserves a special treat.

Enjoy a delicious afternoon tea

We have teamed up with the luxurious Galgorm Resort & Spa, Co Antrim to offer the winning Mum in a Million an amazing prize of an overnight stay for two, with breakfast, delicious afternoon tea and use of the sumptuous spa facilities.

Enjoy the ultimate in luxury relaxation at the unique Thermal Spa Village, the first of its kind in Ireland.

Experience full access to the hydrotherapy pool, the full 20 metre indoor leisure pool, relax and unwind in The Orangery, let any stresses dissipate within the Celtic Sauna, Sanarium, Saunas and Beltane Hot Tub.

If you’re feeling brave, why not take your chances for the thrill of the Snow Cabin!

Luxuriate in award-winning spa facilities

During your stay also enjoy Afternoon Tea for two, taken within the magnificent bespoke, riverside Conservatory. Enjoy a selection of finely cut sandwiches and miniature savouries, freshly baked scones and delicate miniature desserts, with a delicious breakfast the following morning.

To enjoy a luxurious stay at Galgorm Resort & Spa, recent winners of the Global Spa of the Year 2017, all you have to do is write in and tell us why she deserves this prize.

Competition Terms and Conditions

Entries must be emailed to helen.mcgurk@newsletter.co.uk or send to Helen McGurk, News Letter, Metro Building, 6-9 Donegall Sq South, Belfast, BT1 5JA by 5pm, Thursday, March 8, 2018.

Please note all entries must include a photograph of the nominee. A daytime telephone must also be included.

Entries may be reproduced in Johnston Press titles.

The stay at the Galgorm Resort & Spa is valid Sunday – Thursday, subject to availability and excludes Public/Bank Holidays. The prize is valid until September 27, 2018. There is no cash alternative.