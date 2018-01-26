Northern Ireland woman publishes healthy eating cookbook after travel inspiration

Ulster author Charlene Quinn has published her first ‘healthy eating on a budget’ cookbook called The Healthy Heart.

Throughout the book, writer and air stewardess Charlene, who is from Belfast, reveals why eating healthy does not have to be expensive.

The Healthy Heart was devised through a lifetime of collecting recipes from creating “flour disasters while her mother’s back was turned”, to sampling food from around the world.

Quinn offers quick and easy culinary ideas, tailored to meet today’s health conscious diners on a tight budget. “I had been documenting recipes for my own lifestyle,” she explains.

“When I had enough recipes, I realised I could put a little book together.”

Recipes range from smoothies to soups, and juices to jam, with nutritional benefits of key ingredients also explained. Quinn hopes her book will correct the way we look at certain foods and hopes to show why healthy eating shouldn’t cost a fortune.

The Healthy Heart, priced £9.99, is available now from all good bookshops.