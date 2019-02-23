Reported 280 years ago (Feb 1739): Address by Lords to King George II on opening of Parliament

From the seventh surviving Belfast News Letter, February 16 1738 (February 27 1739 in modern calendar):

The House of Peers agreed the same Day to the following ADDRESS.

Some of the surviving Belfast News Letter of February 16 1738 (Feb 27 1739 in the modern calendar) is ripped, hence it is impossible sometimes to reprint the full original report

Most gracious Sovereign

WE your Majesty’s most dutiful and loyal Subjects, the Lords Spiritual and Temporal in Parliament assembled, beg leave to return your Majesty our humble Thanks for your most gracious Speech from the Throne.

Amongst the many convincing Proofs, which you Majesty hath given of your paternal and unwearied Care of the Rights of your People, nothing can fill their Hearts with more grateful Sentiment, than that sincere and affectionate Concern, which you have so often declared, for the many Hardships and Injuries sustained by your trading subjects in America. The Honour of your Majesty’s Crown, and the true Interest of your People, are, and ever will be, inseparable; and as your Majesty hath, on all Occasions, demonstrated to the World, that you have both equally at Heart, it was impossible for us, not to have the firmest Dependence on your Zeal and Vigilance for their real Security and Preservation.

The gracious Regard which your Majesty is pleased to express for the Resolutions and Advice of your Parliament, is a great Instance of your royal Goodness; and though your Majesty’s constant Desire, out of Tenderness to your People, to avoid involving these Kingdoms in the manifold Inconveniences of War, must incline you to approve the beginning with more moderate Measures; yet we never entertained the least Doubt, but that true Greatness and Fortitude, which inspire your Royal Breast, would induce you to exert your utmost Power, in vindicating and protecting our undoubted Privileges of Navigation and Commerce; and in doing Justice to yourself and your Subjects, if the Conduct of the Court of Spain had much such Methods necessary.

We beg leave, on this Occasion, to offer your Majesty our unfeigned Thanks for your great Goodness and Condescension, in acquainting us from the Throne, that a Convention is concluded and ratified between your Majesty and the King of Spain, whereby Reparation is agreed to be made to your Subjects for their losses, by a certain stipulated Payment; and Plenipotentiaries are appointed for regulating, within a limited Time, all those Grievances and Abuses which have hitherto interrupted our Commerce and Navigation in the American Seas; and that your Majesty will be pleased to order the Convention and separate articles to be laid before us.

We should fall short of those warm Impressions of Gratitude, which we feel in ourselves, as well as be wanting in our Duty, if we did not return your Majesty, our most thankful Acknowledgments, for your Royal Care in making use of the Confidence reposed in your Majesty, with no other View, but the general and lasting Benefit of your Kingdoms. Reparation for past Injuries and Losses, and effectual Security for the future, founded in Justice, and warranted by Treaties, have been the great Views of your Majesty and your Parliament in this national and important Affair; and if those Purposes can be attained, without plunging the Nation into a War, it must give the truest Satisfaction to all your faithful Subjects, who cannot but be as desirous to preserve the Peace, as they are able and ready to defend and vindicate their Rights, against the Incroachments of all Aggressors.

We are deeply sensible, how unbecoming and Pernicious it would be, at any Time, to suffer either the Prejudices or Animosities to mix themselves with Parliamentary Deliberations; and your Majesty’s gracious Recommendation to us, particularly to avoid them at this important Conjuncture, cannot fail to awaken in us a more than ordinary Caution on that Head. Great Britain hath but one common Interest, consisting in the Security of your Majesty’s Person and Government, and the Welfare and Happiness of your People: And when your Majesty is pleased to exhort us to Unanimity, it is only calling upon us to unite for your own Preservation. We therefore beseech your Majesty, to accept the strongest and most affectionate Assurances, that we will zealously and cheerfully concur in all such Measures, as shall be most conducive to those great and desirable Ends.

[This address to King George II followed his speech to the Lords and Commons on February 1 to open the fifth session of the Eighth Parliament of Great Britain. The First Parliament had commenced in 1707, after the Union with Scotland, and had a House of Commons and a House of Lords. The Eighth Parliament had assembled in 1734. This News Letter does not contain the king’s speech to both houses. It might be that it was printed in the previous edition, which is lost. However, it was printed in other journals at the time. He began by saying how affected he was by the ‘injuries and hardships suffered by my trading subjects in America’. Some of the above report is missing due to tears in the paper, but has been pieced together from identical reports in the English press at the time]

His MAJESTY’S most gracious Answer.

MY LORDS,

I Thank you for this dutiful and affectionate Address, and for the Dependence you express on my Care, to make Use of the Confidence you repose in me, for the general Benefit of my People. You may rely on the Continuance of my Endeavours to perfect the Accommodation with the Court of Spain, in such a Manner, as may be most for the Honour of my Crown, and the true Interest of my Kingdoms; and that I will pursue such Measures, as shall appear to be most conducive to the future Security of the Trade and Navigation of my Subjects.