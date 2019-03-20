Reported On This Day 280 years ago (March 20 1739): A mare will be raffled in Co Down

News Letter, March 9 1738 (Mar 20 1739 today’s date):

To be raffled for,

AT NEWTOWN, in the County of Down, on the fourth of April next, A Bay MARE, known by the Name of STEW FOOT, fourteen Hands high, near Seven Years old, well bred and managed, can run Miles in nine Minutes without Whip or Spur carrying ten Stone, and upheld sound; mark’d with a good Star Snip, and white hind Foot, and able to carry most Weights at Hunting. THE CONDITIONS are, That sixteen do subscribe at a Guinea each. The present Owner and the Winner to spend each a Guinea.

SUBSCRIPTIONS are taken by Lieut. HILL of said Town, and by the Printer hereof. N.B. Five Rafflers have already subscrib’d. [A Guinea is like £240 today]

The same Day, after the RAFFLE, a Saddle will be run for on the Strand of said Place, by any Horse, Mare or Gelding that never won a Plate.