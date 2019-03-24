Reported On This Day 280 years ago (March 24 1739): The Man caught in York is indeed the highwayman Dick Turpin

From News Letter of March 13 1738. This is March 24 1739 in modern date, because of an 11-day time lag between the two calendars, and the new year then beginning in late March

LONDON, March 1.

We are assured of a Certainty, that a Person committed to York Castle, and supposed to be the noted Turpin, is really Turpin; in Relation to the taking of whom we have received the following Particulars: That

for about 18 Months last past he lurked about in the Neighbourhood of Beverley in Yorkshire, where he passed for a Farmer’s Son of or near Spalding in Lincolnshire, from whence he absconded on Account of Debt; but being charged with robbing Hen Roosts and stealing Poultry, he was committed to the House of Correction at Beverley; and during his Confinement there for that Offence, the worthy and judicious Magistrate who committed him sent to Spalding, if any such Person inhabited or was known there, as he pretended upon his Examination.

The whole proved an Imposition; and during his Confinement he was charged with Horse stealing, whereupon he was removed from Beverly to

York Castle.

The Prisoner wrote a Letter to one in Essex who married his Sister; which Letter not being received, a Person in that County seeing the Superscription, and knowing it to be the Hand-writing of Turpin, acquainted a Justice of Peace therewith, who dispatched the said Person to York to see the Prisoner, who proved to be the real Turpin.

And we are further assured, that the Prisoner has since confessed himself to be Turpin. We cannot help observing upon this Occasion, that each of the Magistrates before mentioned have acted with great Prudence and Assiduity in Discharge of their Trust, and deserve the Thanks of their Country for bringing so notorious and dangerous a Rogue to his due Punishment.[The previous paper reported the detention of a man thought to be the highwayman. The last line of this report is premature. Turpin’s trial was yet to come, with execution if guilty, as coming excerpts will convey]

