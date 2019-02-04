Reported This Week 280 Years Ago (Feb 3 1739): Steinhorst tensions; Death of peer’s brother

From the sixth surviving News Letter of Jan 23 1738, which is Feb 3 1739 in today’s calendar. As is apparent in the picture above parts of the paper have been lost over time, hence the uncertainty as to some words below:

DENMARK.

Copenhagen [month unclear, might be Dec or Jan] Jan 6. The Troops in Garrison here have received their Orders to hold themselves in readiness to march; those in Jutland and Holstein have received the like Orders, and we are assur’d if some Method is not found to accommodate the Difference arising about the Bailiwick of Steinhorst, an Army of [word missing, might be some] 20,000 Men will be assembled in Holstein next Spring, the Command of which is to be given to the Margrave of Culmbach. It is thought that in case of need Sweden will furnish his Majesty with a Body of [number unclear, might be 5] or 10,000 Men, pursuant to the Treaties subsisting between the two Crowns. Orders have been issued for remounting forthwith the two Regiments of Curiassier and Dragoon Guards and the Count of Holstein’s Regiment of Curiassiers.

Last Week at his House near Shiffnal in Shropshire, died Mr. Willoughby, a younger Brother to the present Hon. Lord Middleton. He died unmarried. [We have been unable from web searches to find exactly who this is. The second Baron Middleton was alive at this time and did have a brother, but he was married and seems to have died at a later date]