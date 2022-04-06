Colin Glen, a 200-acre forest park on the outskirts of the city in Dunmurry, has announced that the new River Rapid zipline will open to the public next Friday (April 15).

It features a 700m dual zipline with a 100ft high take-off offering views of Belfast and beyond, gathering speeds of up to 50mph.

Paired with the Forest Flyover, a 250m zipline where visitors can experience speeds up to 35mph as they skim the treetops, the two ziplines offer thrill-seekers the chance to experience a new giant adventure at Colin Glen’s Mountain Entrance as part of a new zipline package.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The River Rapids zipline at Colin Glen

The new landmark attraction forms part of a multi-million-pound investment project supported by Belfast City Council’s Belfast Investment Fund, DAERA’s Rural Tourism, DAERA’s Tackling Rural Poverty and Social Isolation (TRPSI) Programme and the Department for Communities.

Chief Executive Colin O’Neill said: “Following the success of the Black Bull Run and Forest Flyover over the past year, we’ve seen Colin Glen growing to become a major tourist attraction at the heart of Belfast and we’re thrilled to finally open River Rapid to the public and look forward to welcoming people from all over the island of Ireland and beyond to our forest park this summer to try it for themselves.

“As we open Ireland’s longest zipline, Colin Glen is able to generate further local employment opportunities and investment into our 200-acre forest park, ensuring we can continue to offer world-class attractions for our communities and beyond as our local tourism industry gets back on its feet.”