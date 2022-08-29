A trip to Cranfield? Alpaca my bags and head for a new venture

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

County Down business management consultant, Pamela Houston knew her husband Peter was planning something when he invited her for a romantic lunch followed by some shopping in Belfast…and then told her to bring her wellies.

The Newry couple had recently bought a horse for their daughter, Poppy, but to prevent it from being lonely on their farm outside Kilkeel in County Down, they were on the look-out for a suitable pet to keep it company.

“We had thought about getting a donkey and then Peter arranged the trip to Belfast with a special stop off along the way,” said Pamela.

Peter had arranged for a quick stop at Mourne Alpacas to see if one of these animals would make a good play mate for Poppy’s horse.

“The plan had been to stop off for 10-15 minutes but three hours later we were still there and absolutely besotted with these wonderful creatures.

“We initially thought, yes, let’s buy one but you can’t buy an alpaca on its own as it will die of loneliness. We then thought alright we will buy two or maybe three but by the time we were leaving Michelle at Mourne Alpacas we had bought 11 male alpacas.”

The alpacas were bought as pets and immediately became firm friends with the family horse. It was a short time later that Pamela and Peter started to think there could be a business opportunity.

“We live in such a beautiful part of Northern Ireland and our land looks right up Carlingford Lough with the Mourne Mountains and Greencastle Castle on one side and the Cooley Peninsula on the other. Once word got out about the boys (the alpacas) people started calling to see them. Just before Christmas 2019 we put on a small event and were really surprised at the amount of people who showed up simply to see the alpacas.”

The Houstons come from strong business backgrounds with Peter a former hotelier and Pamela, who has a degree in tourism and project management, is a former chief executive of the Carlingford Lough Ferry and business management consultant havbing set up Houston Consultancy in 2018.

But just as the business foundations for Cranfield Alpacas were being laid, the pandemic struck and the country went into lockdown.

Pamela continued: “We were allowed to open again in July and as more people were taking staycations, we found more people were visiting us and we became really busy. People were finding that spending time with the alpacas was very therapeutic for them as alpacas can help reduce stress and boost well-being. The alpacas are just so calm and chilled you can’t help but feel better by being around them.

“With people focusing more on their mental health and well-being as we came out of lockdown, the alpacas were the perfect post-pandemic tonic to give you that much-need feel-good experience.”

Cranfield Alpacas is now signed up as an Embrace A Giant Spirit experience provider with Discover Northern Ireland. The experiences include, Meet & Mingle, Field Walks and Beach Treks.

Meet & Mingle:

Get up close and personal with the alpacas in an alpaca and child-friendly field during this 45-minute experience. They are very good around young children and those with special needs, but like any animal, please keep young children from standing behind them. They can easily startle, and they do not like to be approached from behind. This experience is suitable for those in wheelchairs or that have mobility issues.

Field Walks:

You will learn all about alpacas and get introduced to your alpaca during this one hour experience. The trek is around a large field with stunning views of Carlingford Lough and the Mourne Mountains. Prams can be parked at your picnic table but aren’t suitable for the walk itself.

Beach Treks:

Meet your friendly alpaca and take them for a leisurely stroll down country lanes, enjoying the stunning views as you head down to a beautiful, golden beach. The Alpacas absolutely adore being walked on the beach during this 90-120-minute experience. Join them for some fun in the sand and have an experience unlike any other. There are lots of opportunities for pictures, Instagram stories and Tik Tok videos, during your alpaca trek experience.

The business has completed one full year of trading and post-pandemic their popularity continues to grow as word about the ‘Alpaca Lady’ spreads.

“I am more commonly known as the Alpaca lady,’ Pamela laughed.

“We are open all summer and then just at the weekends during the winter months with some special dates around Halloween and Christmas added as well.

“Our Alpacas, who are named, Albert, Sebastian, Coco, Mr Midnight, Handsome Hugo, Humphrey, Cisco, Pablo, Ralph, Wilbur and Sylvester, are all different colours but I would love to buy a grey one.

“I might just have to get my wellies on again and visit Michelle at Mourne Alpacas.”