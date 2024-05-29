Become a permenant resident on Villa Vie Odyssey, sailing from Harland & Wolff, Belfast on never-ending luxury world voyage with Villa Vie Residences
The Villa Vie Odyssey is currently undergoing £12m renovations in Harland and Wolf and is due to set sail today, circling the globe every three-and-a-half years and visiting 147 countries.
It features eight decks, three restaurants, five bars and lounges, an extended pool with two Jacuzzis, a spa and fitness center, a library and a golf simulator with classes led by a Master PGA Professional.
Many of the new residents are wealthy retirees - some of whom have sold their homes to become permanent residents on the ship - a new concept in global retirement and cruising.
However others are still planning to work remotely from the business centre on the luxury liner, enjoying a new horizon with every sunrise.
"COVID really changed the way people live," says Mike Petterson, the MD of Villa Vie Residences.
"People can have a lot more flexibility where their workplaces are concerned and they can work from home more and more.
"Coupled with that, internet connections are becoming a lot better on cruise ships these days with Starlink and other other satellite providers.
"So this product that we are launching is really inevitable, right? It's really the ultimate way to live if you are a person that has that sort of flexibility to work from anywhere."
There are three different products, buying a cabin, renting a cabin or the Endless Horizons Programme, for people who live permanently at sea.
"The endless horizons programme is going to be about five to 10% of our overall product. Currently, the average age is 58 on board about 50% of the residents are retired.
"Then 25% are in the semi-retired slash pre-retired category. And 25% are digital nomads or business owners that are actually planning on working on board."
He has currently sold 280 out of 295 cabins on the ship, although more are still available on the second ship which they are planning to launch.
The initial residents will be 80% American, 5% Canadian with Europeans, Australians and New Zealanders making up the rest, along with two or three British citizens.
"Every cruise line has just about has a world cruise that's anywhere from 90 days. I think the longest one ever tried was the 295 day Royal Caribbean Ultimate World Cruise.
They tend to get longer and longer. But this is a permanent home. So it's a lifestyle and is a completely new market first."
"You get to stay in your own cabin, you never have to unpack again. You have free high speed internet, and you have your business centre on board. You have the ability to invite your friends and family to stay for just $33 a day which is just the port taxes and fees really.
"No other cruise line allows you to invite your friends and family on for just the cost of port taxes."
There is also an advanced medical centre and free evacuation insurance in case of emergency.
"So if you want to live on board and with like minded people - because everyone on board really are permanent residents. if you want to travel the world that is basically what the Odyssey is doing.
"It's hitting all seven continents with 125 destinations."
Trying to achieve that in any other way would be quite difficult, he says, involving many different ships, a lot of logistics and air flights, he says.
Cabins cost from $100,000 (£78,400) for an inside cabin to $129,000 (£101,000) for an outside cabin. There are additional monthly costs such as fuel, internet and food, ranging from $3,500 (£2,744) to $5,000 (£3,920) for an outside cabin for two people. Purchased cabins can be passed on to relatives.
For more information see https://villavieresidences.com/
