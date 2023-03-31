With new title sponsor, Almac, Belfast City Marathon are excited to introduce this new event – the Belfast City Women’s 10k - to their running calendar and invite all females over the age of 15 to run, jog or walk the 10k route in the Titanic Quarter on Sunday June 18, 2023.

All participants will receive a commemorative medal and T-shirt on completion of the event.

Chip timing will be available for all.

The first 100 ladies to enter will receive a discounted price of £15.

Entries made after this date and until May 7 will be charged at £20 (£18 registered).

A late entry fee of £25 (£23 registered) is available thereafter until June 7, 2023 at midnight.

Limited entries will apply for the first year, so please enter early to avoid disappointment.

The official charity partner for the Almac Belfast City Women's 10k is Cancer Focus Northern Ireland and the organisers encourage all to fundraise for this very worthwhile charity.

Now over 500 women have registered to complete the route to date, and organisers are delighted to confirm this 10k route is actually their first women’s only event.

With new title sponsor the Almac Group, the team is looking forward to staging the event in the Titanic Quarter together.

To celebrate the launch of the route, Belfast City Marathon is giving away a £200 Voucher for the Titanic Hotel to celebrate.

Claire O Neill, executive manager of Belfast City Marathon Ltd, commented: “Following the pandemic, we have seen a real shift in the number of females partaking in running and walking.

"As such, we are delighted to be in a position to offer this female-only event to support and encourage togetherness for ladies in our community.

"The strain of life can leave little time for us, so we hope that our participants can enjoy this event with friends, family, colleagues or as individuals to appreciate themselves.”

The event organisers are thrilled to be working alongside new title sponsor Almac Group for the event.

Almac is committed to advancing human health and shared its vision to encourage active and healthier lifestyles.

Laura Montgomery, senior director of marketing, Almac Group, added: “As an organisation we exist to advance human health in everything we do and we are dedicated to having a positive impact on our people, the planet, and the places where we operate right across the world.

"As such we are hugely proud to partner with Belfast City Marathon Ltd in this great health and wellbeing initiative for Northern Ireland and to support Cancer Focus NI in raising funds for their vital service.”

For more information on the route and details on how to enter the competition, visit www.belfastcity10k.com.