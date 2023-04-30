Oumaarir crossed the finishing line in two hours 22 minutes 54 seconds

Second was Welsh man Adam Bowden in 2:23:26 while 2017 winner Bernard Rotich came third in 2:26:03.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the women’s category, Woldemeskel finished in in 2:37:20, ahead of Northern Ireland runner Gladys Ganiel at 2:41:20.

On the Belfast Marathon podium from left are runner-up Adam Bowden, winner Mohamed Oumaarir and third-placed finisher Bernard Rotich The Moroccan crossed the line at Ormeau Park in 2:22:56, coming in just ahead of Wales’ Adam Bowden who finished in 2:23:26. Pre race favourite Bernard Rotich came in in 2:26:02 after being left behind by Oumaarir shortly before the Lagan Towpath at Ormeau. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.

Ethiopia's Gadise Negasa came in third at 2:44:24.

Commonwealth Games athlete Ganiel won the women's race last year but she was happy with her runner-up spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It went really well. I was two minutes faster than last last year when I won," she told the BBC. "I was happy with the way I paced it and I was able to pick people off in the second half of the race.

"We had a better international field this year - it was a tougher competition and I'm really pleased to come second. The winner was just classier than I was."