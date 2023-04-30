Belfast Marathon 2023: Mohamed Oumaarir from Morocco and Shewaye Woldemeskel from Ethiopia take honours
The winners in today's Belfast Marathon have been Mohamed Oumaarir from Morocco in the men's category and Shewaye Woldemeskel from Ethiopia in the women's event.
Oumaarir crossed the finishing line in two hours 22 minutes 54 seconds
Second was Welsh man Adam Bowden in 2:23:26 while 2017 winner Bernard Rotich came third in 2:26:03.
In the women’s category, Woldemeskel finished in in 2:37:20, ahead of Northern Ireland runner Gladys Ganiel at 2:41:20.
Ethiopia's Gadise Negasa came in third at 2:44:24.
Commonwealth Games athlete Ganiel won the women's race last year but she was happy with her runner-up spot.
"It went really well. I was two minutes faster than last last year when I won," she told the BBC. "I was happy with the way I paced it and I was able to pick people off in the second half of the race.
"We had a better international field this year - it was a tougher competition and I'm really pleased to come second. The winner was just classier than I was."