Belfast Marathon 2023: Mohamed Oumaarir from Morocco and Shewaye Woldemeskel from Ethiopia take honours

The winners in today's Belfast Marathon have been Mohamed Oumaarir from Morocco in the men's category and Shewaye Woldemeskel from Ethiopia in the women's event.

By Philip Bradfield
Published 30th Apr 2023, 15:47 BST- 1 min read

Oumaarir crossed the finishing line in two hours 22 minutes 54 seconds

Second was Welsh man Adam Bowden in 2:23:26 while 2017 winner Bernard Rotich came third in 2:26:03.

In the women’s category, Woldemeskel finished in in 2:37:20, ahead of Northern Ireland runner Gladys Ganiel at 2:41:20.

On the Belfast Marathon podium from left are runner-up Adam Bowden, winner Mohamed Oumaarir and third-placed finisher Bernard Rotich The Moroccan crossed the line at Ormeau Park in 2:22:56, coming in just ahead of Wales’ Adam Bowden who finished in 2:23:26. Pre race favourite Bernard Rotich came in in 2:26:02 after being left behind by Oumaarir shortly before the Lagan Towpath at Ormeau. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.On the Belfast Marathon podium from left are runner-up Adam Bowden, winner Mohamed Oumaarir and third-placed finisher Bernard Rotich The Moroccan crossed the line at Ormeau Park in 2:22:56, coming in just ahead of Wales’ Adam Bowden who finished in 2:23:26. Pre race favourite Bernard Rotich came in in 2:26:02 after being left behind by Oumaarir shortly before the Lagan Towpath at Ormeau. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.
Ethiopia's Gadise Negasa came in third at 2:44:24.

Commonwealth Games athlete Ganiel won the women's race last year but she was happy with her runner-up spot.

"It went really well. I was two minutes faster than last last year when I won," she told the BBC. "I was happy with the way I paced it and I was able to pick people off in the second half of the race.

"We had a better international field this year - it was a tougher competition and I'm really pleased to come second. The winner was just classier than I was."

Shewaye Woldemeskel from Ethiopia (centre) was the first woman to finish in a time of 2:37 while local runner Gladys Ganiel (left) was second lady at 2:41:22. Gadise Gudisa Negate (right) who is also from Ethiopia, came in 3rd place. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.Shewaye Woldemeskel from Ethiopia (centre) was the first woman to finish in a time of 2:37 while local runner Gladys Ganiel (left) was second lady at 2:41:22. Gadise Gudisa Negate (right) who is also from Ethiopia, came in 3rd place. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press.
