Cave tours closure at Marble Arch to allow lights upgrade
The show cave at Marble Arch Caves will soon be closed for the rest of the year to allow for a new lighting system to be installed.
Arguably the biggest draw of the tourist attraction will be closed from Monday, September 12 to early January 2023, but when it reopens visitors have been promised an enhanced experience.
The cave tours were first open to the public in 1985.
During the closure period, underground tours will be not available.
The installation of the new dynamic lighting aims to enhance the visitor experience of the unique caves system, showcasing the stunning subterranean world while sustainably protecting the natural environment.
Chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Councillor Barry McElduff said: “The new lighting will provide maximum aesthetic effects, and enhance the show cave into the future in a sustainable, positive way and ensure the safety of visitors.
“The support provided by Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, alongside other funding investment, will significantly improve the cave tour and allow visitors to experience the underground world like an explorer.”
While the underground cave tours may not be available there is still a range of over-ground events for visitors to enjoy at Marble Arch Caves including family favourites ‘The Land of Fairies’ and ‘Wildlife Detectives’, the virtual reality cave explorer experience plus Halloween and Christmas events.
Marble Arch Caves Visitor Centre and car park will remain open.
For more information or to book an above ground experience visit www.marblearchcaves.co.uk, telephone 028 6632 1815 or email [email protected]