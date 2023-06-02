RSPB NI Volunteers bird watching at Belfast Window on Wildlife

Across the whole of the RSPB, there are more than 12,000 fantastic volunteers and between them, they contribute almost one million hours every year!

Every day, our volunteers support and inspire more and more people to get involved in something they believe in. Their unwavering commitment serves as an inspiration for others to care for nature just as deeply as the RSPB does.

There are over 400 RSPB NI volunteers working passionately across 36 sites all over the country. From safeguarding species on our priority sites to protecting Red Kites in the breath-taking Mournes, our volunteers engage in a wide array of activities. They participate in fundraising, campaigning, work on our nature reserves, meet and welcome visitors to our Visitor Centres, co-ordinate and support RSPB projects, campaign for nature and lead local groups in our communities.

This week, I met with some of the volunteers in RSPB NI, to hear about their experiences volunteering so far.

Clive Cook has been a conservation volunteer at Portmore Lough Reserve and now the newly opened Montiaghs Moss Reserve since September 2022. When asked why he volunteers, Clive said “Volunteering with RSPB NI brings personal benefits, that I wholeheartedly recommend doing without hesitation. For me, there is a deep sense of purpose and satisfaction in doing work that directly benefits some of our most precious landscapes and wildlife.”

As well as the opportunity to get skills in conservation, there are many opportunities with other teams at RSPB NI. Dara Brown has been a volunteer with the Communications team since January 2023, to develop her skills in Communications and Marketing, after starting her MSc Marketing last year.

Dara said “With my role, I hope to encourage more people to get involved with RSPB NI through volunteering. It gives a real feeling of achievement and belonging, and I’ve learnt so much and am so glad I got involved.”