A showcase event will be a tour of the King's own back garden in Northern Ireland, at Hillsborough Castle.

On Bank Holiday Monday 8 May, the Castle’s Head Gardener will host Coronation Tree Tours throughout the day, giving visitors the opportunity to hear more about the historic trees planted over the years to mark the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation and her jubilee milestones over the past 70 years.

For those with a Castle and Gardens ticket, visitors can see inside the Castle and marvel at the State Rooms still used for royal occasions and political discussions today, including the magnificent Throne Room. A new addition to the Throne Room will also mark the occasion – Historic Royal Palaces has worked with Turquoise Mountain, one of the King’s charities, to commission a new carpet for the space. This project has been generously supported by The Worshipful Company of Drapers as part of their wider commitment to the province.

The crowd at the Coronation Concert held in the grounds of Windsor Castle, Berkshire, to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla yesterday.

For more information and to book tickets and tours, visit hrp.org.uk/Hillsborough-castle.

Several events organised by local churches are;-

Carnlough Presbyterian Church: Coronation Lunch at Carnlough Presbyterian Church on 8 May at 1pm.

First Donegore, County Antrim: Partnering with Parkgate Community Association will hold a Family Fun Day on Bank Holiday Monday (8 May 1pm-4pm) at the Church.

Christ Church, Castledawson, will celebrate the Coronation at a Garden Party at the Parish Hall, on Station Road, from 1–5pm. There’ll be a display of royal memorabilia, as well as food, entertainment, face painting, inflatables and crafts.

A selection of events organised by Orange lodges are as follows;-

Kings Charles Coronation, celebration, Huey Memorial Orange Hall, Ballycastle, 8 May, all day from 10am: 5pm parade and 8pm dinner dance.

Coronation Afternoon Tea Party, 8 May, 14:30, Omagh. Killycurragh Regeneration Group are hosting an afternoon tea party.

County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge, Coronation Celebration Gala Dinner, 7pm, 13 May, Killyhevlin Hotel.

An indoor coronation tattoo run by County Fermanagh Grand Orange Lodge, 8 May, 7pm at Castle Irvine, (Necarne, Irvinestown).

A day of Entertainment for all the family with County Fermanagh Grand Orange lodge at Castle Irvine, Irvinestown from 4pm-8pm, admission free. The event includes Marching bands, Ulster Scots Dancers, Alistair Scott Ceilidh Band, Face Painting / Bouncy Castle, Circus performers and Vintage Cars

Several councils are also holding events.

Fermanagh and Omagh District Council is running The Big Community Paddle, Picnic and Volunteer Village will happen from 11:00 to 17:00 at Enniskillen Castle Museums.

Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is holding a coronation exhibit at Larne Museum and Arts Centre from 1-27 May.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is teaming up with different community organisations to host seven events across the Borough for ‘The Big Help Out’ today;-

Lough Neagh and River Bann Association Company – 11am – 2pm (Lunch 1pm) Environmental Work on Rams Island. Meet at Sandy Bay Marina 17A Shore Road, Glenavy, BT28 2LQ at 10am for boat trip to the Island.

Friends of Antrim Castle Gardens, 11am – 2pm (Lunch 1pm), Planting at Antrim Castle Gardens, Meet at Clotworthy House, Antrim Castle Gardens, Randalstown Road, Antrim, BT41 4LH

Burnside Village Committee, 11am – 1pm, Burnside Riverside Walk and Community Clean Up, Meet at the Car Park, Kelburn Park, Burnside at 11am

TIDAL - Toome, 11am – 2pm (Lunch 1pm), Horticultural Work at the Cottage Garden, Lock Keepers Cottage, Toome, Meet at TIDAL 55 Main Street, Toomebridge, BT41 3TF at 10.30am

Community Relations Forum, 11am – 2pm (Lunch 1pm), Arts and Crafts/Card Making in Association with Local Nursing Homes, Meet at The Barron Hall 230 Antrim Road, Glengormley, BT36 7QX at 11am

Whiteabbey Community Group, 11am – 2pm (Lunch 1pm), Horticulture Project in the New Community Garden. Assisting those with Disabilities. Meet at Whiteabbey Community Centre 55 Glenville Road, Newtownabbey, BT37 OTA at 11am

Monkstown Community Association, 11am – 2pm (Lunch 1pm), Spring Clean Up – has been cancelled.

For more events near you see:

