Councillors back plan to invest in city parks

Elected members at the council’s people and communities committee have agreed that a report on capital investment in parks and open spaces be brought forward for consideration. It will include options on how any potential projects and schemes could be funded and prioritised.

The report comes amid complaints of neglect of the council’s open spaces throughout the city. In particular north Belfast has been singled out by local businesses and politicians as feeling the neglect most acutely, with parks such as the Waterworks being perceived to be “left behind” and “unloved.”

Green Party Councillor Mal O’Hara, who forwarded the original motion, said: “I think over the last decade, the council’s investment in leisure services, despite the embedded carbon, is a very positive thing. Maybe the shape of how we did it could have been slightly different.

Belfast City Hall

“But we need to look at a similar ambitious programme in our parks, public spaces and open spaces. All members will be aware that the Belfast Open Spaces Strategy has no financial or capital resource attached to it.

“This is about us saying as a council we want to invest in our parks, public spaces, and open spaces, strategically, sustainably and over the long term across the city.”

He added: “To be slightly parochial about north Belfast – I look at the Waterworks, and I do believe if it was in a different part of the city it would look very different. There are no toilets, there is no café, a lot of bare ground there is not very useful, and could be better utilised.

“I know we are investing in Ballysillan Park, but that’s because it falls into the Urban Villages area.”