Hedge trimmers are at their lowest price for the past 12 months according to new research (photo: Adobe)

Using price history data for the last 12 months, expert analysts at one of Europe’s leading price comparison sites, idealo.co.uk, found that now is the best time to buy garden equipment if you’re looking to cut costs as well as the grass, with savings of up to £100.05 on popular items.

To help avid gardeners get prepared for Spring, idealo has outlined some of the essential products that are currently at their lowest price for the last 12 months in the list below.

The list shows the item, followed by its highest price in the past 12 months, followed by its price today and then the percenttage saving.

According to research lawn mowers including hover style mowers are at their lowest price compared to their highest price in the last 12 months (photo: Adobe)

With savings ranging from nine per cent to 34 per cent, it suggests that shoppers are better off buying now than waiting for sunnier weather.

Hedge Trimmer – Stihl HS 45 – £349.99 – £309.75 now – saving 11 per cent.

Lawn Mower – Flymo EasiStoren500k – £89.95 – £76 now – saving 15 per cent.

Sprinkler – Karcher 2.645 134.0 – £50.15 – £33 now – saving 34 per cent.

Sprinklers are at their lowest price than ever over past 12 months according to new research (photo: Adobe)

Garden Hose – Hoselock 50m – £34.99 – £34.99 – saving zero per cent.

BBQ – CharBroil Gas 2 Coal 440 – £650.99 – £550.49 – saving 15 per cent.

Wheelbarrow - Walsall Barrow – £73.01 – £54.25 now – saving 25 per cent.

Leaf Blower - Makita DUB 185 – £71.95 – £64.95 – saving nine per cent.

Garden hoses can be purchased at their lowest price over past 12 months just in time for summer gardening according to new research (photo: Adobe)

Spring cleaning jobs like clearing leaves and re-shaping bushes could cost Brits up to 20 per cent less, with hedge trimmers seeing an 11 per cent discount if bought today and leaf blower prices down by nine per cent too.

To prepare now for the summer heatwave we experienced last year, shoppers can purchase a Karcher sprinkler and bag savings of up to 34 per cent.