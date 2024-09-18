Down Royal launches new ‘Dog Royal’ festival with Naturo taking the lead as headline sponsor
This exciting event will take place on Saturday, October 12, and promises to be a fantastic day for dog lovers, families, and their furry companions.
Visitors to Dog Royal can expect an action-packed programme of activities on the day. Expert-led talks and interactive sessions will cover a wide range of topics including obedience, agility, scent work and specialist sessions on nutrition, canine massage and enrichment. There will be several expert practitioners on site, who will be offering free health assessments and advice throughout the day. A professional agility tournament, facilitated by Glen Craig Canine Training and Lisburn Kennel Club will take place on-site.
Alongside entertainment for children, visitors can explore a bustling marketplace with a variety of stalls from brands and retailers like Naturo, Murphy and Bailey, Butternut Box, and many more.
One of the event’s highlights will be the ‘Pawsome Competition’, in partnership with The Suddy Dog, where attendees can showcase their dogs in a series of fun-filled categories such as ‘The Sleekest Coat’ and ‘The Waggiest Tail’. The competition will be judged by BBC Radio Ulster’s Anne Marie Wallace, producer and presenter of the popular podcast Alright, Pet, alongside Steven Graham from the The Suddy Dog.
Eva Mooney, senior marketing manager at Naturo said: “The day promises to be a celebration of all things canine, and we’re particularly pleased to see a strong focus on pet health and wellbeing, which aligns perfectly with our brand values.”
Emma Meehan, chief executive officer at Down Royal, added: “ Down Royal has always been a hub for bringing people together, and this event extends that spirit to the wonderful community of dog owners and enthusiasts. We’ve worked hard behind the scenes to ensure it will be a memorable and rewarding experience for everyone – especially our four-legged friends!”
Dog Royal will take place at Down Royal Racecourse grounds on Saturday, October 12, kicking off at 10am. Tickets are available for purchase online at downroyal.com/tickets at £15 with early bird tickets priced at £12.50 available until the end of the September. Children under 14 can attend for free but must be registered in advance.
