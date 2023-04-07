East Belfast Mission (EBM) is inviting teams and individuals to take part in a ‘7x7s Mourne Challenge’ to raise much needed funds for its homelessness services.

The ‘7x7s’ trail is approximately 18 miles long and includes the seven highest Mourne peaks from Slieve Donard at 853m to Slieve Meelmore at 687m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hike usually takes around 13 hours to complete.

Sign up to the Mourne hiking challenge with East Belfast Mission and help the homeless

EBM is particularly keen to encourage companies to use the challenge as a team building exercise.

East Belfast Mission has been running its Hosford Homelessness Service from its Newtownards Road base for over 20 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It provides services to people who are homeless or at risk of homelessness.

Hosford provides two main services – a homeless hotel containing 26 rooms/apartments for people who have lost their home and a Tenancy Support Service.

This work is about preventing homelessness and associated suffering.

Hosford provides one-to-one support individually tailored to the needs of its residents and also people within the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The service helped approximately 400 people in 2021.

Andrew Irvine, chief executive at East Belfast Mission said: “We would like to encourage anyone and everyone to get involved in this amazing yet difficult challenge for a good cause. The work at Hosford is about saving lives through the provision of accommodation and the prevention of homelessness, a vital service to the local community.

“EBM want to support Hosford Homeless Services with their mission in any way we can and would urge others to do so as well. This challenge is a great way to improve your fitness, make friends, while also fundraising to help mitigate homelessness.”

Khalid, a Hosford service user said: “The treatment I received from the people at Hosford and from the accommodation has really helped me. So many things have given me back my confidence. Services like this are very important, people come from hard lives and difficult situations and they are scared. Hosford helps us through these difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hike will take place on September 9 and costs £40 to sign up, with all money going towards Hosford Homeless Services.

EBM are working with established outdoor activity provider, Outdoors Concepts, to ensure the hike is safe and sound for all involved.

Sign up by May 28 by clicking here. You can also contact Becky on 02890 458 560 or email [email protected]