Marsh Fritillary, Montaighs Moss, Credit: Dakota Reid

Listen out for the sound of birdsong and sights of early flowers such as snowdrops peeping up through the soil.

On sunny days, as the temperature begin to rise, listen for the gentle humming of the bumblebees. You might even spot some dazed queen bees, as they emerge from hibernation and start investigating new spots to create a hive for the next generation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It may seem a little early for butterflies, but as we head into sunny March days their appearance is a welcome sign that warmer days are on their way. Red admirals, small tortoiseshells and peacocks all

hibernate as adults, so are among the first to appear in gardens and parks looking for early flowering plants to feed. Good flowers for them included crocuses, narcissus, and the humble dandelion – let the weeds grow for an early butterfly show!

If butterflies make you beam, then RSPB NI have the perfect opportunity for you to get outdoors and into the spring air with their latest Butterfly Volunteer Co-ordinator role. This exciting volunteer

position focuses on the protection of the Marsh fritillary and Irish damselfly, two of their priority species in the Lough Neagh Basin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Marsh fritillary is a beautifully checked butterfly and is the brightest and most colourful of the fritillaries. Their larvae spin conspicuous webs that can be seen in the late summer in areas where the butterfly is present.

Once widespread across the UK, this species has faced several declines in the past century. Irish damselfly is one of the blue species, males have a predominately blue abdomen and bright green colouration on the underside of the thorax. The species is currently on the UK amber list, and is restricted to the island of Ireland, and conservation is critical to its success.