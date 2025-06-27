Common guillemots at Rathlin West Lighthouse

​This summer, RSPB NI is offering an exclusive chance to experience one of Northern Ireland’s greatest natural spectacles, the fledgling leap of Rathlin Island’s razorbill and guillemot chicks.

Usually hidden from all but the most dedicated staff, islanders and overnight visitors, this dramatic rite of passage is now open to a lucky few.

It’s one of the most incredible moments in nature to witness, with the sea crashing against the cliffs, and the cries of thousands of seabirds surrounding you, when suddenly in a heart-stopping moment, tiny, fluffy chicks still unable to fly, hurl themselves from the towering cliffs into the waves below.

Rathlin Island is just six miles off the Antrim Coast, and its home to one of the UK’s most important seabird colonies. With sheer cliffs and towering sea stacks providing the perfect nesting grounds for thousands of birds, including razorbills, guillemots, puffins and kittiwakes.

While many visitors come for the puffins, few ever witness the most thrilling chapter of the seabird breeding season – the moment when young chicks, driven by instinct, launch off the cliffs, tumbling towards the ocean where their parents wait.

This year, RSPB NI have an exclusive new event, allowing you to experience this rare natural drama from the best vantage point possible. The adventure begins at Ballycastle harbour, where guests will board the Grey Fox, before setting sail to Rathlin Island. On the island, there will be a private transfer to whisk you across the island’s rolling landscape to the West Light Seabird Centre, which offers an uninterrupted view of the breeding colonies.

Here, RSPB guides will be on hand to share their expertise and help you spot the brave chicks preparing for their first leap. Whether you’re a seasoned birder or a nature enthusiast, join RSPB for a front-row seat to one of nature’s wonders, this truly is an experience not to be missed.

And while you take in the action, you can enjoy complimentary warm drinks and snacks, all while soaking in the panoramic views of Rathlin’s rugged coastline. It’s an incredible opportunity to experience Rathlin Island from a new perspective.

Spaces for this experience are strictly limited. With nature’s drama playing out just once a year, and access to these moments so rarely granted, this is truly a bucket-list event for many.