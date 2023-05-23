Learn the signs when your dog is sad

While sadness and depression in dogs might come across as similar, there are different symptoms to look out for when it comes to sadness.

Joe Nutkins offers some insight into how dogs express low moods:

The dog’s ears can be held lower or further back than usual, with their head held lower

Their tail can be hanging down (rather than tightly tucked under through fear)

They can be laying down with their head on the floor just moving their eyes

They might have a lack of appetite

They can refuse to play and be less excited about walks

They might not show any interest in their favourite playmate or favourite human

Physical contact can be a sign of loneliness

With employees returning to the offices and spending more time away from the house, dog owners might experience signs of a lonely dog in their household. This can be that your dog feels anxious whenever you’re not in the room. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to get a second dog. Spending time training and teaching your dog to trust that you’ll return home is a vital step to boosting their confidence.

Nutkins shares signs your dog is lonelier than you might think:

They may come to us and sit or lay so that they are touching, such as back-to-back, laying with their head resting on our foot, etc.

They may move their bedding closer to where people are in the house

They may surround themselves with blankets for comfort

You might notice vocalisation, like a deep sigh or gentle whining

Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages, said: “It’s important to remember that dogs feel emotions just like humans, and understanding their body language can really help owners keep in-tune with their dog’s needs. Whether travelling with their dog this summer or relaxing at home, Joe’s insight can help owners keep their pooch happy and their bond strengthened."