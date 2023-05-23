Expert reveals 6 signs of your dog being sadder than you think
While sadness and depression in dogs might come across as similar, there are different symptoms to look out for when it comes to sadness.
Joe Nutkins offers some insight into how dogs express low moods:
The dog’s ears can be held lower or further back than usual, with their head held lower
Their tail can be hanging down (rather than tightly tucked under through fear)
They can be laying down with their head on the floor just moving their eyes
They might have a lack of appetite
They can refuse to play and be less excited about walks
They might not show any interest in their favourite playmate or favourite human
Physical contact can be a sign of loneliness
With employees returning to the offices and spending more time away from the house, dog owners might experience signs of a lonely dog in their household. This can be that your dog feels anxious whenever you’re not in the room. However, it doesn’t necessarily mean you need to get a second dog. Spending time training and teaching your dog to trust that you’ll return home is a vital step to boosting their confidence.
Nutkins shares signs your dog is lonelier than you might think:
They may come to us and sit or lay so that they are touching, such as back-to-back, laying with their head resting on our foot, etc.
They may move their bedding closer to where people are in the house
They may surround themselves with blankets for comfort
You might notice vocalisation, like a deep sigh or gentle whining
Sarah Pring, Digital PR Manager at Canine Cottages, said: “It’s important to remember that dogs feel emotions just like humans, and understanding their body language can really help owners keep in-tune with their dog’s needs. Whether travelling with their dog this summer or relaxing at home, Joe’s insight can help owners keep their pooch happy and their bond strengthened."
Travelling without your dog this summer? You can read tips on helping your pooch cope with separation anxiety here: https://www.caninecottages.co.uk/blog/separation-anxiety-in-dogs