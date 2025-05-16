​You might be lucky to see a yellowhammer at this time of the year

​There’s something deeply comforting about the rhythm of the countryside in spring and summer.

The fields are buzzing with bees, hedgerows alive with birdsong, and the occasional flash of a Yellowhammer in the hedges. These quiet joys are part of what makes living here in Northern Ireland so special. But they’re not guaranteed.

Did you know that more than 75 per cent of Northern Ireland is farmland? That means our farms don’t just feed us, they feed nature too. From pollinators to Barn Owls, so many species rely on the landscapes shaped by farming. But as wildlife continues to decline, it’s clear we need to do things differently.

That’s why now is the time to stand up for nature-friendly farming. With the right support, more farmers can create homes for wildlife, restore soil health, and keep our countryside thriving for generations to come.

That’s why RSPB NI is calling on the Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, Andrew Muir, to back an ambitious ‘Farming with Nature’ package. It’s a chance to put proper funding in place so that farmers who want to help nature can do so without facing financial hardship.

Join me in contacting the Minister to show your support for prioritising nature-friendly farming. RSPB NI have made it really easy by creating a template email, all you have to do is input your contact information and it will send an email directly to the Minister that details the need for an increase in resources and funding.

Investing in nature-friendly farming means investing in a brighter future for our wildlife, our farmers, and all of us. So, if you love hearing birdsong in the morning or watching hares dart across a field at dusk, then this is your moment to act.