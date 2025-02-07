Build a shelter for our feathered friends

We’re finally into February, and little signs of Spring are starting to pop up. I’ve spotted my first snowdrops of the year and the visitors in the garden have been getting noisier in the morning, I can hear Blackbirds, Robins, House Sparrows and Starlings calling out, likely on the lookout for a mate as breeding season begins soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month also marks National Next Box Week between 14 – 21 February, the perfect time to show some love to our feathered friends. As our gardens and green spaces become increasingly tidy, natural nesting sites for birds are disappearing, this is where nest boxes come in!

These artificial homes offer a safe haven for birds to raise their young, protecting them from predators and the elements. It’s all about location, location, location when you’re decided where to put a nest box, I like to make sure mine are near foraging locations, where birds can easily find plenty of invertebrates without leaving the nest for too long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Different birds prefer different-sized nestboxes and entrance holes – it’s all about safety and shelter. A hole that is just about big enough for them to squeeze through means nothing larger can reach them, and they are also well protected from anything the weather can throw at them. The problem is that our gardens and balconies can be rather short of natural holes. Our trees are often not old enough to have developed the nooks and crannies that wildlife craves, and we tend to patch up holes in our buildings.

Luckily, it’s quick and easy to add artificial homes in the form of nestboxes. Why not get your whole street involved? Chat to your neighbours and see if they’d be keen to make your street a Sparrow Street or Swift Way by putting multiple boxes up at once. You could organise a day to put up all the nestboxes together.

Seen a friendly Robin around the garden? They don't use conventional boxes with a hole. Instead they like what is called an 'open front nestbox' where, instead of a hole, the front is cut in half.

National Nest Box Week is a fantastic opportunity to connect with nature, and by providing a safe and welcoming home for birds, you'll be making a real difference to their populations and the biodiversity of your local area.

So, what are you waiting for? Get involved in National Nest Box Week and help our feathered friends thrive!