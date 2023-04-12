A number of Northern Irish locations have been named as some of the top 50 most beautiful places across the UK.

Compiled by travel website Big 7 Travel, five of the country’s most stunning sites have featured on their 'Most Beautiful Places' list for 2023, with two spots landing in the top 20.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Big 7 Travel said: "Whether you live in the United Kingdom and seeking stay-cation inspiration or are searching for some Britain wanderlust, there’s no shortage of breathtaking sites to see.

The Giant's Causeway is a geological wonder and a UNESCO World Heritage Site owned by the National Trust

"England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all boast their own unique culture making the region all the more exciting to visit."

Here are the top NI spots and what they had to say:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Giant’s Causeway

Few things are more breathtaking and mind-bending than Northern Ireland’s Giant’s Causeway. Steeped in Celtic lore and myth, these iconic stones are known for their otherworldly basalt columns.

Dark Hedges in Co Antrim famously featured in HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones

Made up of more than 40,000 interlocked columns left over from a volcanic eruption, exploring the Giant’s Causeway feels like exploring another planet. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which is owned by the National Trust, Britain’s largest conservation charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a 2005 poll of Radio Times readers, the Giant's Causeway was named the fourth-greatest natural wonder in the United Kingdom.

It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in Northern Ireland, receiving over 998,000 visitors in 2019.

Tollymore Forest Park

Tollymore Forest Park is not only one of the most beautiful places to visit in the UK; it also holds the title of Northern Ireland’s first state park. Just a hop away from Newcastle Tollymore Forest Park is nestled in the heart of the Mourne and Slieve Croob Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A title that truly speaks for itself.

It covers an area of 630 hectares at the foot of the Mourne Mountains and has views of the surrounding mountains and the sea. The Shimna River flows through the park where it is crossed by 16 bridges.

Kinbane Castle

Just eight miles from the iconic Carrick-a-Rede rope bridge, Kinbane Castle is a sight to behold. The focal point of a long sliver of limestone ledge projecting into the sea, this Northern Ireland castle is every bit as spectacular as it sounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What really makes it so beautiful is the surrounding grounds of rugged green hills and wild foamy sea.

Belfast City Centre

The Northern Ireland capital has been on the rise of places to visit in recent years.

Thanks to its rich history, vibrant local culture and immensely inventive and popular food and drink scene, there’s lots to love here. What makes it so beautiful in addition to the local charm is the city’s Botanic Gardens which dates back to the early 1800s and has true Victorian charm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dark Hedges, Co Antrim

The quiet and isolated road framed by beach trees connects Armoy and Stranocum and looks like something from a storybook. It memorably features recurrently in HBO’s fantasy smash hit series Game of Thrones.

On sunny days the road looks romantic, and on gloomy days it looks like something that leads to an evil lair – both are equally stunning.