Follow the sun with these epic walks in Northern Ireland

However, there is something magical watching the sky come to life during dawn or dusk, the colours become vivid and the skyline makes for the perfect picture – it’s not called golden hour for nothing.

Discover Northern Ireland have put together some of the most spectacular spots to watch the sunrise and sunset in Northern Ireland. The adventure awaits, just don’t forget to bring your camera!

Divis, County Antrim: There are a few loops marked out at Divis, all providing panoramic views of Belfast. Try them for sunset and sunrise where golden hour highlights the trees and beautiful surroundings of black mountain. Stop and take a breath, looking over to Cavehill on your left and the Mournes which can be seen on you right. A gorgeous view of the cityscape below.

Bangor Marina is situated on the south shore of Belfast Lough

Cavehill, County Antrim: Arguably one of the most famous walks in Northern Ireland, it’s easy to see why when you reach the top of Napoleons Nose. Overlooking Belfast Harbour down to the coastline to Whitehead and Kilroot Power station, you can also see across to Holywood, Scrabo Tower and the Mournes. A truly mesmerising view of the city and beyond.

Lagan Tow Path, County Antrim: Starting at Stranmillis Village, the Lagan Tow Path follows the River Lagan all the way to Lisburn, crossing Mary Peters Track, Lady Dixon Park, Hilden Brewery and Belvoir Golf Club. A relaxing and scenic walk along the river for all ages.

Bangor Coastal Path, County Down: The picturesque seaside town of Bangor, has a beautiful walk along the coast that brings you to Holywood. With lots of inlets and coves to watch the sunset this is the perfect place to bring a picnic or a bag of fish and chips and watch the world go by.

Slieve Binnian, Mourne Mountains, County Down: The Mourne Mountains are stunning in itself but it could be argued Slieve Binnian is the most beautiful, not to mention photographed. Walking up through the Mournes watch the beautiful colours light up the surroundings, you won’t be disappointed when you reach the top overlooking Silent Valley, a hike well worth climbing all before breakfast.

Mussenden Temple, County Londonderry

Lough Navar Forest, County Fermanagh: With views of Lough Erne, Donegal Bay and the Sperrin Mountains, it’s safe to say this is one of the most picturesque views any time of day, but sunset is a must. They say the hardest climbs have the best views and although there are around 380 steps the view is well worth it. Bring a picnic for a well-earned break and watch the sunset in one of the most beautiful spots on Northern Ireland. If the hike is too much you can also cheat and drive to the viewing point at the top.

The small car park is located on Lough shore road, 25 minutes from Enniskillen.

Sawel Mountain, County Tyrone: Why not hike the highest peak in the Sperrin mountains? Watch the sunrise over Foyle Estuary, Lough Neagh and view the Mournes from underneath. Start the day right taking in the beautiful sunrise. Pack a picnic for a well-earned break at the top or stop in one the nearby surrounding towns for breakfast.

Mussenden Temple, County Londonderry: Benone beach is stunning whether its sunrise or sunset but with the hills of Donegal in its midst, Mussenden Temple and the dramatic coastline this can make for the most perfect picture. An easy walk, even the most avid photographers and sunset chasers will be impressed by its beauty.

Cavehill, County Antrim

Slieve Gullion, County Armagh: The Ring of Gullion is not only packed with Irish Mythology but a gorgeous spot to watch the sunrise, not only offering views over three of the counties, Armagh, Down and on a clear day Antrim, you can also see Dublin Bay and the Wicklow Mountains in the distance if you are lucky!

For more information on the walks available, other great places to visit and for things to see and do - check out www.discovernorthernireland.com.

