Spending time outdoors and being able to connect with nature has so many benefits to both our mental and physical wellbeing.

In the busy world today where it’s hard to take a moment to stop, it’s more important than ever that nature offers a safe space to go when we just need a moment of calm. It offers a chance for you to re-connect and gain perspective away from the hustle and bustle of life, to have space to let go and just be in the moment.

That’s why in an effort to encourage a new generation of young people to visit the reserves and get to know the nature right here on their doorstep, RSPB have launched a brand-new pilot scheme across the UK that provides free access to reserves for those aged between 16-24.

The hope is that this will encourage young people to explore and connect with the nature that is right on their doorstep. Here in Northern Ireland, there’s a nature reserve for everyone. Whether it’s visiting the rugged trails and panoramic views of Belfast Window on Wildlife in the heart of the city or stepping out to the countryside for an uninterrupted view at Portmore Nature Reserve, where you can expect to see anything from hopping Hares to Brent Geese and Whooper Swans. It’s a chance to get into the wild outdoors and experience something different.

For the seabird seekers amongst us, the Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre will also be giving FREE entry for 16–24-year-olds when it reopens in the Spring, and we look forward to welcoming a new generation of nature enthusiasts through the door to take in the wonder that is the seabird colony. The first time you see a Puffin on the cliff is a truly special moment, and with the species in decline, we want to inspire young people to help nature and support the ongoing conservation work. There’s plenty of opportunities outside of visiting a reserve, whether it’s becoming a volunteer or joining the RSPB NI Youth Campaigners.