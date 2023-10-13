​October is a month of transition and change, as the leaves turn and fall in a kaleidoscope of golds, yellows and reds.

Spooky fun at RSPB NI's Window on Wildlife, Belfast

The nights are getting longer and colder as the autumn progresses, and wildlife is changing and adapting too. You’ll start to spot winter migrants returning, with swans and geese flocking to the wetlands, while Redwings and Fieldfares are flying in to forage on berries.

It’s not just the season for birds gathering, but one for family and friends to get out into nature and enjoy time together, and RSPB NI have the perfect opportunity for you to enjoy all that autumn has to offer with a host of spectacular autumnal events on at Belfast Window On Wildlife, located on Airport Road, Belfast.

For the little ones in your lives, there is a family-friendly Spooky Pumpkin Patch where kids can pick their own pumpkin, create crafts, and toast marshmallows while taking in the surrounding nature that calls the reserve home.

If a morning of folklore and superstition sounds like a ‘hoot’ to you, then why not sign up for ‘Barn Owls and Banshees’ and explore what links this iconic species with the legend of the Banshee. The Barn Owl is one of our most distinctive countryside birds, so come along to this unique storytelling event at the reserve and settle in for a morning of legendary tales.

For the crafters and Halloween enthusiasts, Heather McDermott is hosting a bespoke ‘besom broom’ workshop, where participants will get to create their own besom broom using natural and sustainable materials such as twigs and heather. It’s the perfect way to kick off all Hallows Eve and get into the spirit of Halloween.

There’s so much to see and do around the reserves at this time of year, whether it’s joining RSPB NI for an event or just popping down for a cup of tea to sit and watch out over the lagoon, where you’ll spot many a visitor arriving in for the season, from Wigeons to the Konik ponies grazing on the land, there might even be a Curlew peeking out from around the hides.