Further Space launches its first luxury glamping pods in Wexford

Six glamping pods have been installed on the ancient Forth Mountain by the Carryduff micro-tourism company.

Further Space, which currently has eight luxury glamping sites across Northern Ireland and Scotland, works in partnership with landowners on sustainable diversification projects.

Landowner, James O’Connor, who owns the well-known Forth Mountain Stud, said: “Little did I know 30 years ago while admiring the views with my uncle Luke that I would be now able to welcome people to Forth Mountain with the help of Further Space.”

David Maxwell, co-founder, Further Space, explained: “We are delighted to be working with James for our first location in Wexford, and indeed for the Republic of Ireland. We go to great lengths to locate our Further Space pods in unique places which encourage people to reconnect with nature while creating greater health and wellbeing for our explorers.

“We pride ourselves on delivering ‘more than’ experiences at all of our Further Space sites and when our explorers choose to stay with us, they are also supporting the development of the local environment and community. Our spaces preserve cultural and natural heritage in rural areas supporting sustainable micro-tourism and promoting the welfare of the local community.

“We are excited to be working with James in a part of the world which obviously means so much to him.

“When you stand outside the pods looking across to Blackstairs Mountain and Mount Leinster, you realise there are few places more peaceful or beautiful while just a short distance away is Wexford town. We know guests will really enjoy their stays on Forth Mountain.”

Further Space, which aims to be net positive by 2030, is dedicated to working with landowners to offer sustainable luxury glamping experiences for explorers who love an adventure in unique spaces and unexpected places.

Working closely with production partners to maintain the highest possible quality control standards, the Further Space fully glazed ‘tiny homes’ are handcrafted works of art, with luxury features that are built to last from sustainable materials.