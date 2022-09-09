Gardening; 5 pollution-busting trees to plant

A robin sitting on a hawthorn.

It’s a stark reminder – which for a gardener might sound too overwhelming to consider. But if each UK household with a garden planted one tree, that would mean more than 22 million more trees.

“As the old Chinese proverb goes, ‘The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now,’” says TV gardening expert, award-winning wildlife author and RHS ambassador Kate Bradbury in the foreword to her new book, RHS The Tree In My Garden, in which she has curated a collection of 50 trees packed with information about appearance, care needs, carbon capturing ability and the wildlife they support.

Here, Bradbury offers five of her favourite pollution-busting trees, some of which can often be grown as hedges to keep the pollution and traffic noise out – and welcome wildlife in.

Ginkgo (maidenhair tree): These slow-growing and relatively compact trees are perfect for small gardens, she says, thriving in full sun.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s an ancient tree, dating back 270 million years, which has survived climate change and extinction previously. It has beautiful leaves which go yellow in autumn and it’s very tolerant of pollution so can grow in very urban areas. Neither a broad-leaf tree or a conifer, it’s like a fossil of former times.”

Crab apple: “The beautiful blossom is invaluable to pollinators” she notes, adding that any deciduous tree is good at busting pollution because the leaves absorb the pollution and then when they shed the leaves in autumn the pollution is removed from the air.”

Hazel: This is such a versatile tree and could be grown as part of a hedge, or as a standard or as a shrub or small tree, she says. It grows quickly so will soon fill its space. Trim hazel hedges in late winter, before growth starts in spring. Never let the soil around hazel dry out completely – water in very dry weather if there is a long, dry spell.

Explaining the added benefits of hedging trees of all kinds, she said: “The point about hedges is that they are at the same height as the pollution so if you think about cars on a main road, if you have a really tall tree it’s not going to absorb the same level of pollution as, for example, a hedge. Because of its density the pollution is caught more on the leaves. Hedges are the most pollution-busting varieties.”

Hawthorn: “These can be grown as trees or hedges, and are quite small-leaved, so are pretty dense.”

They are also thorny, so will deter burglars, while pollinating insects love the flowers and birds enjoy the berries.