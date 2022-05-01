Hundreds of people create giant artwork at Belfast landmark

Developed by outdoor art experts Walk the Plank, Green Space Dark Skies is part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK running April to September 2022.

Carrying a low impact Geolight designed by Siemens onto the Giant’s Ring, Lumenators helped to create a large-scale artwork, celebrate nature and everyone’s right to explore the countryside.

Also in attendance was a mass choir premiering a new piece of music written by Katie Richardson. There was no live audience and the location was kept secret to protect the landscape.

Green Space Dark Skies Giant’s Ring as part of UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK, Photo: Brian Morrison

The creative adventure was filmed and will be available to view for free on the Green Space Dark Skies website soon after the event. The next Green Space Dark Skies NI events are Sperrin AONB (25 June) and Causeway Coast AONB (July 2) with a grand finale in September, more details soon.

