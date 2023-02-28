Joe Stitt (foreground) and Stevie Munn from Advanced Professional Game Angling Instructors (APGAI) who will be at the Ireland on the Water Expo at the Eikon centre this weekend

Taking place at the Eikon Centre, Lisburn this Saturday, March 4 and Sunday, March 5, the show promises to be a celebration of the increased enthusiasm and passion in marine leisure over the past number of years.

With over 70 companies exhibiting and products on offer from the world’s leading brands, the show will be the perfect setting for a family day out.

Hugh Bonner, managing director with show organisers Mara Media said: “The purpose of this show is to create a one-stop-shop to suit everyone’s needs. Whether you are looking for bait for the angling season, a new dry robe for sea swimming or a paddle board to take up SUP, we have sourced a wide variety of exhibiting companies to cater for all.”

Ireland on the Water Expo will be a fun and interactive experience, with a range of talks and demonstrations by special guests and experts across the two days.

Olympic rowing champion Fintan McCarthy will take part in a live Q&A on Saturday, March 4, where he will give an insight into his journey towards that Olympic gold. Renowned big wave surfer Al Mennie will also be at the show across both days, as well as champion ice swimmer Grace Mc Laughlin.

Hugh added: “We also have Paddy Conaghan, an 82-year-old charity swimmer and WOWSA Man of the Year and Ballyronan Bluetits founder, Mary O’Hagan.

“For our angling visitors, angling expert Jim Clohessy will be on hand across the two days to present his angling tips and we will also have live fly tying and demonstrations at our custom-built casting pool.”

From a superb range of boats on display, to an Air, Sea and Rescue Helicopter and a luxurious houseboat, the Eikon Centre is set to be transformed into a World Class Watersport Hub filled with special offers to set you up for the season ahead.

Ireland on the Water Expo will take place on Saturday, March 4, from 10am – 6pm and Sunday, March 5, from 10am – 5pm.