Killeavy Castle Estate plants seeds for growth with £500k investment

Originally from South Armagh, Mick and Robin acquired Killeavy Castle in 2013, and over the past nine years have restored the 186-year Killeavy Castle, creating a venue that’s regarded as one of the premier destination hotels in Ireland.

In the past 12 months, the team at Killeavy Castle Estate, headed up by general manager, Jason Foody and executive chef, Darragh Dooley, have developed the gardens and farm store to further enhance the Estate’s ‘farm to fork’ ethos and guest experience. The project was partially supported by Tourism Northern Ireland.

“Since 2013, Robin and I, with the support and dedication of our wonderful team, have lovingly restored Killeavy Castle Estate into the majestic venue it is today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured at the official opening of the Farm Store at Killeavy Castle Estate is general manager Jason Foody, owners of Killeavy Castle Estate, Mick Boyle and Robin Boyle and executive chef at Killeavy Castle Estate, Darragh Dooley

“The opening of our Estate Gardens and Farm Store are important milestones in our journey to sustainability and furthering the Estate’s ‘farm to fork’ ethos and guest experience,” said Mick.

The Farm Store has been purpose-built to facilitate the processing of the Estate’s beef and lamb, including specialised aging techniques, curing and smoking of the meats.

Mick continued: “Killeavy Castle Estate comprises of 356 acres of mixed farm and woodland on the slopes of Slieve Gullion in beautiful South Armagh. Developing a world-class destination venue takes continuous investment and innovation. With 150 acres of our grounds dedicated to the rearing of Longhorn Cattle and Cheviot Sheep, our new farm store and estate garden will play a significant role in increasing the self-sufficiency of the Estate and our capacity to provide the highest-quality local produce to our guests. By viewing the vegetable and meat processing within the store, guests will gain the full farm to fork experience.”

Carole Long, investment programmes manager at Tourism NI, added: “We are delighted to support the exciting new developments at Killeavy Castle Estate.

“The evolution of new tourism experiences like this shows that innovation continues to be at the forefront of the development of the industry here.