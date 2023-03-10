A collective of teal ducks is known as a ‘spring’ because of the way they can take-off suddenly and vertically, as if they have just jumped straight off the ground!

You might have noticed the birds becoming increasingly vocal as they tunefully sing to defend their territories and attract a mate. Listen out for the loud pitched trill of wrens and the short sharp chirrups of house sparrows chattering together.

In our gardens and parks, if you look carefully, you might spot birds scouting for the best materials to make their nests, they can be seen collecting strands of straw and natural materials to begin constructing their intricate nests. All this nest building takes time and energy from birds. The less effort that they have to put into collecting nest material, the quicker they can get settled into egg-laying and rearing a brood. This is why every year, I lend a helping hand by placing some of their favourite materials around the garden, from fresh cut green leaves to moss and even wool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Across RSPB NI’s network of nature reserves, nature is bustling. Earlier this week, I caught up with new warden Aoife at Belfast’s Window on Wildlife to see some of the fantastic wildlife that calls the reserve home. I was lucky to spot some curlew roosting at high tide, and amongst the quiet of the reserve their whistling ‘cour-ee’ call could be heard from hide two. Out on the stills of the lagoon, tiny teals can be seen bobbing along. Did you know that a collective of teal ducks is known as a ‘spring’ because of the way they can take-off suddenly and vertically, as if they have just jumped straight off the ground! Their stunning bright green wing patches can be spotted as they fly over the reserve, watching flocks of this bird wheel through a winter sky is a true delight.