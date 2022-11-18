The Woodland Trust is offering Winter Wreath making classes

The Woodland Trust is hosting three winter wreath making events on December 3 and December 4 at Clandeboye Estate, Co Down.

Michelle McCaughtry, engagement officer for the Woodland Trust said: “We are so pleased to be able to offer our very first Winter Wreath event at Clandeboye Estate. Those who book for our wreath making event will also get exclusive access on an hour-long walk around the estate’s private grounds to gather materials to adorn their wreath.”

The Woodland Trust is the UK’s largest woodland conservation and it has been active in Northern Ireland for over 25 years. Profits from events, such as the wreath making workshop, provide a vital source of income for the work of conservation charity that manages over 50 woods across Northern Ireland.

The winter wreath workshop will be led by Madeline McGreevy, who has been running artisan workshops across Northern Ireland for many years. Her passion for keeping traditional crafts alive was sparked by working as an Education Officer at a national museum before developing her own company Kathleen’s Attic. She has a wealth of creative experience and is skilled at a range of local crafts.