Ox eye daisy Leucanthemum vulgare, growing in farmland

Growing up in Northern Ireland, we are surrounded by rolling hills, dramatic coastlines and hidden forests that paint such a beautiful picture right outside our doors. A recent move away from the city, has reignited my own love for this incredible landscape.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every corner of this land seems to hold a special memory. From windswept cliffs of Antrim to the serene lakes of Fermanagh, nature has gifted us endless beauty and countless hours of peaceful exploration. Just stepping outside, I’m surrounded by vibrant flora and fauna. Weekends often find me hiking in the Sperrins, hoping to catch a glimpse of a Lapwing or Curlew.

This natural landscape isn’t just a pretty backdrop, it’s something we all have a responsibility to protect. Imagine future generations experiencing the same magic, crisp air filling their lungs, the sound of birdsong in their ears, the thrill of spotting a rare bird. That’s why I jump at the opportunity to support projects like ‘Giving Corncrake a Home’ helping to create better habitat to encourage Corncrakes back to Rathlin Island year on year. This work is supported by farmers and landowners across Northern Ireland who provide RSPB with access to their land to dig up nettle rhizomes which provide crucial habitat for the species. It’s amazing how small actions, like volunteering, can make a difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is another way to help: by supporting nature-friendly farming. This approach keeps our soil healthy, our water clean and our food production secure. It’s a win-win for farmers and wildlife alike, with more habitats for pollinators and wildlife and a reduction in carbon emissions. Many incredible farmers across Northern Ireland are already showing us how to farm productively while nurturing nature.

RSPB NI works together with hundreds of farmers across Northern Ireland, offering them advice and support, but they also need our help. RSPB are calling on the UK Government to invest in nature-friendly farming by increasing the annual investment, so that the UK may try to meet its nature and climate targets, improving the resilience of the UK food and farming industry.