Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Worcester man says he owes everything he has in life to his training with the RAF where his first career saw him fly Tornado jet fighters.

He then went on to become a commercial airline pilot for 30 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And now 'retired' he builds and flies his own unique stunt planes - the Jet Pitts - 'muscle biplanes' based on the S2 designed in the 1960’s for competition Aerobatics.

"Anybody can do it if you do it - you are never too old" says one of the top stunt pilots appearing at the NI International Airshow this weekend - 62 year old Richard Goodwin. Look out for the jet engines on the side of his custom built 'muscle biplane'.

They are headlining the The NI International Air Show, which takes places on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, running from Ballyreagh Golf Course to West Bay in Portrush.

"Anyone can do it and you are never too old," Richard told the News Letter.

"You can start to fly solo in a glider when you are only 14-years of age. There are various glider schools around Northern Ireland.The whole point of the show in my opinion is to inspire young people, to get them off their phones and into flying."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Progression from there would be via a regular flying school, although he concedes it can become expensive after that.

An alternative path is to join the RAF, as he did.

"I owe the RAF everything I have in my life. They gave me the skill set that makes all this possible."

His own stunt planes are unique - he designs them in conjunction with professional designers.

"You can't buy them - you have to build them."

His main stunt plane has an internal combustion engine and two jet turbines on each side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This gives the rare quality of having more thrust than weight - 17,00lbs of force to 16,000lbs weight.

"That means that I can actually hover in the plane - and there are only two other planes in the world that can do that - the Harrier Jump Jet and the F35 Lightning".

At 62 he does not consider himself especially fit, but runs once or twice a week.

But coping with plus six times the force of gravity and minus five times the force of gravity are something else.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is exhilarating. The closest description I could give is the most extreme roller coaster ride you have ever been on."

He says the body itself becomes used to it after so much training.

Also appearing this weekend are the RAF Typhoon, BBMF Lancaster, RAF Tutor, Norwegian Historic Squadron Vampire, OV-10 Bronco, The Starlings, Irish Air Corps, Irish Coastguard S-92 role demo with Portrush Lifeboat and Aerosuperbatics Wing walkers.

The fun will continue into the Saturday evening, as the Airborne Pyrotechnics team consisting of 2 x Grob 109s will perform a spectacular pyrotechnics display over the West Bay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also a wide range of family-friendly activities on the ground and the ever-popular STEM Village returns with local employers and education providers.

Meanwhile, police are advising road users to expect traffic delays in Portrush this weekend, due to the airshow.

Running on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 6pm, the Coast Road between Portstewart and Portrush is expected to be very busy for the duration of the two-day event. The air displays can be expected at 1.30pm on both days.

Police say local officers will be on the ground to assist, and that it strongly advises the public to adhere to parking restrictions and to use the Park & Ride facilities, including Translink train options, in order to alleviate traffic congestion.