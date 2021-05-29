Northern Ireland ‘staycation’ summer begins this bank holiday weekend

The Causeway Coast cliff path

From Fermanagh to the north coast, caravan parks and hotels are hanging out the ‘no vacancies’ signs as more and more people give up on the prospect of a 2021 holiday abroad.

The Met Office is predicting some long periods of sunshine following a dull and damp start on Saturday morning, with temperatures getting up to 20C in many places.

Commenting on the outlook for tomorrow through to midweek, a Met Office spokesperson said it will be “a fine, dry and warm spell of weather with some sunny periods” and that “winds will be light”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, there is a warning of some prolonged showers in the south and west early in the week.

In Fermanagh, Lough Erne Resort general manager Joanne Walsh said the hotel and all facilities are fully booked all weekend, ahead of what promises to be a bumper summer for the lakeside getaway.

“We are absolutely full all weekend, and we’ve also got a wedding on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday so it is a very busy weekend for us,” she said.

“People are just glad to be out, even with the [Covid] restrictions, but there is not much you can’t do now, including having a drink without food.

“This is the year of the staycation. We thought it was strong last year but it’s definitely not a patch on this year.

“People are coming for a longer length of stay, and making it their holidays.”

Ms Walsh added: “We have turned a corner but it hasn’t stopped people from wearing their masks and we are socially-distanced. The room procedure is still the same, and the sanitation is still the same, but it’s almost as if we’ve all learned to live with it.”

On the north coast, Linda Martin of Juniper Hill caravan park in Portrush said they are also fully booked all weekend and beyond.

“With so many people now [holidaying] at home we have a lot of new people who are first time caravaners, and people who have bought tents who never would have had one before,” she said.

“This is also the first weekend that we are open for tents and the toilet block is open again, so I suppose you could say it is a return to normality.

“Since we reopened the atmosphere has been amazing. People help each other, so if you get somebody new coming in and trying to park up but they can’t, they all help each other,” Ms Martin added.

The PSNI has urged all road users to “exercise care and remain focussed” as larger volumes or traffic are expected.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe