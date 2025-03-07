The recent launch of the RSPB NI Youth Forum brings a wonderful chance for anyone aged 18-24 to get involved in shaping the future of conservation

​As the season starts to change, I’m busy planning how I’m going to make the most of the longer days and hopefully better weather and one of the things I’d like to do more of this year is volunteer more with RSPB NI.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the last few years, I’ve had the pleasure of joining in with nettle digs, bat walks, scrub clearance and supporting at various other events. It’s always a joy to be able to expand my own knowledge and meet other like-minded individuals who love nature as much as I do and those who are doing their best to support where they can.

RSPB NI have some fantastic opportunities to get more involved. The recent launch of the RSPB NI Youth Forum brings a wonderful chance for anyone aged 18-24 to get involved in shaping the future of conservation. It’s a chance for young people to connect with others, learn from experts, and actively participate in projects that protect Northern Ireland’s precious biodiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve had the pleasure of meeting some of the young people already signed up to the Youth Forum, and they bring such a fresh perspective and unwavering passion that is so invaluable in our efforts to safeguard the wildlife and habitats we cherish.

For those eager to involved in a more local level, RSPB NI’s network of Local Groups offer a welcoming pathway. The Local Groups are scattered across Northern Ireland, from Fermanagh to Belfast, Antrim, Lisburn and Coleraine. Fermanagh are about to celebrate 50 years since they first began and have just welcomed their youngest ever member at the age of eight years old!

The Antrim Local Group are bringing their Swift campaign to other boroughs, to get the community involved and encouraging people to put up Swift bricks and nestboxes.

The Belfast Local Group are currently running a photography competition in memory of founding member Ian Jackson, and they’ve been busy fundraising in his name to help renovate one of the members’ hides at the Belfast Window on Wildlife Reserve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether through the Youth Forum or Local Groups, RSPB NI is extending a warm invitation to become active participants in conservation. It's an opportunity to not only protect the natural world but also to grow as individuals and contribute to a brighter, greener future.