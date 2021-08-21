Olympics champion Sir Mo set for Antrim Coast half marathon

Sir Mo Farah taking part in the Antrim Coast Half Marathon

The four-time Olympic champion won the race in 2020 and will return this year as an ambassador for the prestigious event and the related programme of family-friendly activities.

As well as the main race of next Sunday (August 29), visitors will be entertained with live music, urban markets, children’s play area, street art and circus acts.

Cornish singing group Fisherman’s Friends will headline the outdoor after-party in Market Yard that evening.

The elite race gets underway at 8am with the open event at 9.30am.

Mayor William McCaughey said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough has some of the most spectacular coastlines in the world, and we are delighted that we can showcase its beauty through events such as the Antrim Coast half marathon.”

Cllr McCaughey said a warm welcome for everyone was guaranteed, and added: “The race will be streamed by BBC Sport NI for anyone who is unable to be there on the day, and I encourage all those who are visiting the event to enjoy the fun and activities on offer safely and in accordance with the public health guidelines in order to protect everyone in our community.”