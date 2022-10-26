Fireworks

The decision was announced by the Fermanagh and Omagh District council in a statement.

The council said the cancellation of Monday evening's Halloween fireworks displays was down to the "the scale of the immediate financial pressures on the Council".

That was strongly criticised by one councillor who has stressed that the Fermanagh and Omagh council retains millions in reserves.

Donal O'Cofaigh, who describes himself as a 'cross community labour' councillor, told the News Letter: "I think this is a mistake by the council. It's a huge missed opportunity and it's an own goal. The amount of money being saved by this decision, while substantial, is relatively small. We, as a council, have £39 million in reserves. Only last month we agreed to spend £725,000 on consultants for a project that may not even proceed. This is £20,000 for a fireworks display is something that can raise people's spirits, the marking of Halloween and the Samhain festival and something that we can all gather round and enjoy."

Mr O'Cofaigh said the decision had been taken by council officers, without a vote from elected representatives.

He added: "This is not a major financial crisis for the council when we have £39 million in reserve. I think we could have had a vote on this. Deciding this with days to go cannot be justified."

The council, in a statement, said: "Given the scale of the immediate financial pressures on the Council, together with the wider cost of living crisis, the Council has been required to re-prioritise its budgets to ensure that it can meet its core financial obligations.”

The spokesperson said the council is “​undertaking a wider review of budgets and is working with its statutory partners, local support organisations, and charities to develop schemes to support ​residents in our district through the cost of living crisis.”

Fireworks displays are still set to go ahead elsewhere.