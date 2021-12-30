Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon on the Comber Greenway

Following a public consultation, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon announced that a pilot scheme to light the urban section of the Comber Greenway will start this coming summer.

The Comber Greenway is a popular traffic-free route between Belfast and Comber however the number of people using it has been seen to drop off during the evenings and in the winter months.

Ms Mallon said: “Active travel and the development of greenways is key to my green recovery agenda and I welcome public support to provide lighting on the greenway which will assist those who wish to walk, wheel or cycle all year round.

“I am delighted that over 1,700 people responded to the consultation with the vast majority in favour of a lighting scheme. A total of 81% supported lighting the Comber Greenway along the urban section including 65% of those who own property backing on to the Greenway.”

The decision was taken to proceed with a pilot lighting scheme between Beersbridge Road and the Billy Neill halt.

“The introduction of a new red spectrum lighting scheme, the first of its kind on these islands, will make travel throughout the whole year more feasible while also minimising light pollution and protecting the local environment and bat population along this corridor,” she said.

After review lighting could be extended through to Comber.

