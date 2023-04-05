Kittiwake, adult and chick.

The Island is known for its rugged coastline and beautiful landscapes, but it’s the stunning views of the ocean and variety of wildlife, including puffins, seals and dolphins that keep me coming back year after year.

RSPB NI’s West Light Seabird Centre opened its doors for the first time this year on Easter Sunday, and will welcome people from all over the world over the summer season.

From the moment you step onto the ferry from Ballycastle, you are inundated with nature spectacles; spot harbour porpoises racing alongside the boat to welcome you, or find eider ducks bobbing in the bay.

Once you’ve completed the short 4-mile journey, hop aboard the ‘puffin bus’ and take in the stunning scenes of Northern Ireland’s largest seabird colony which includes Guillemots, Razorbills and Kittiwakes. The birds take over the cliffs, skies and sea stacks, and every visit is a feast for the eyes. It’s the birdie version of a soap opera watched through a telescope!

For those who want to explore Rathlin, there are eight outdoor trails to choose from. The 2.1km walking trail at the Craigmacagan Nature Reserve is a 15 minute walk from the harbour and is a truly stunning place to explore. Keep your eyes peeled for Rathlin’s ‘Golden Hares’ as you follow the trail through the wild heathland and meadows. If you venture on the 3-mile journey to the south of the island, the Roonivoolin trail offers more fantastic views and if you look skywards – buzzards, peregrines and skylarks may be spotted soaring overhead.

I was lucky enough to be on the island last June and heard the elusive Corncrake, with it’s distinctives ‘Crex-Crex’ call at the Church Bay area, and it was a delight to the ears to hear this endangered bird on the Island, so keep your eyes and ears open during your visit!

