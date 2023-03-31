News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
3 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
4 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
4 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
5 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
6 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Return of the Puffins – Rathlin Island, home to Northern Ireland’s largest seabird colony

The first Puffins of the season have returned to Rathlin Island, and they’re right on cue

By Joanne Savage
Published 31st Mar 2023, 15:53 BST- 2 min read

Puffins ahoy!

From Easter Sunday, visitors can see them and other seabirds at RSPB NI’s Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On Rathlin, the only inhabited offshore island in Northern Ireland, the return of the Puffins to breed every spring is a much-anticipated event.

Puffin Fratercula arctica on grass, Kebble National reserve, Rathlin Island
Puffin Fratercula arctica on grass, Kebble National reserve, Rathlin Island
Puffin Fratercula arctica on grass, Kebble National reserve, Rathlin Island
Most Popular

These punctual visitors have returned on or around the same day every year for the past six years, arriving just in time for the end of March.

And this year, Rathlin’s first Puffins were spotted on Saturday, March 25, the earliest date ever recorded.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The first Puffin sighting of spring is always a heartening sight, according to Liam McFaul, RSPB NI Rathlin Reserves warden. “On Saturday, we caught a glance of the first Puffins returning to the island.

"It is exciting to see their shining orange feet and vivid bills arriving to the island every year, and many more Puffins will be returning to the island in the coming weeks, to nest in burrows and to rear their young.”

The Puffins aren’t Rathlin Island’s only avian residents.

The island’s cliffs are also home to Razorbills, Fulmars and Guillemots.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Like Puffins, these birds also nest and raise their young before returning to their life at sea in the late summer.

Adult Puffins alternate incubating their single egg, starting from late April or early May, and share the feeding responsibilities until the youngster is ready to fledge.

Liam added: “Despite Puffins being listed as an endangered, red-listed species, one of the best places to see them in Northern Ireland is at the RSPB NI West Light Seabird Centre.

"The centre is reopening this Easter, on April 9.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Visitors will be able to take in the sights and sounds of the seabird colony, while enjoying the beautiful scenery of Rathlin Island.”

For those who enjoy nature and the great outdoors, there is also the option to enjoy RSPB NI’s walking trails, to take in Rathlin’s breath-taking views and rugged scenery.

The Craigmacagan Nature Reserve is a 2.1km walking trail, which opened in 2022, and their Roonivoolin route at the southern tip provides another chance to see the island’s breath-taking scenery.

These are just a few of the hiking opportunities to be found on Rathlin Island.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information about visiting RSPB NI’s Rathlin West Light Seabird Centre or walking trails, visit https://rspb.org.uk/reserves-and-events/reserves-a-z/rathlin-island/.

For further details on Rathlin Island and how to get there, visit https://rathlin360.com/.

Rathlin IslandRSPB NINorthern Ireland