The RSPB ‘Nature on your doorstep’ website is a great space for finding activities to help nature

As the days grow shorter, and the leaves transform into a patchwork of golds and reds, we know that autumn is truly on its way. It’s a season of change and I’m making the most of the drier weather to sort out the garden before the colder days return.

This is a great time of year to put down some serious roots, and woody plants take particularly well now as the ground is perfect condition, still warm from the summer but moist right through thanks to the rain.

My big plans for this month are to set up my first vegetable patch. I’ve discovered that some of the best veggies to plant in the autumn are onions, garlic, carrots, and kale. I’ve created an area in my garden which is perfect for planting and hopefully I’ll reap the benefits of growing my own vegetables by next summer.

If ever there was a good time to start a compost heap, it is now. You can make wildlife-friendly compost for woodlice and worms. This is a great way to turn waste material from your garden such as old bedding plants, crop debris and raked moss, or scraps from the kitchen, into a lovely wholesome compost to put back into your garden.

If you’re looking for other ways to help wildlife in your garden, RSPB have a handy guide for how to create a leaf-mould cage. Leaf-mould is one of nature’s gifts in the garden, so don’t just clear your leaves and chuck them in the rubbish. Use them for nature! The fact that they can be a hibernation home while they rot down makes them doubly valuable.