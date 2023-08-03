Spot the birdie!

Last week, I joined Michelle Duggan, conservation officer for RSPB NI for a guided walk at Jack Kelly’s family farm in Co Down. The Kelly’s 89-acre farm boasts a diverse array of avian species, including House Sparrows, Barn Owls, Yellowhammers and Linnets. Even otters have been spotted in the nearby river, while bats forage for food.

Wandering round the farm was a fantastic opportunity to witness first-hand how farmers can diligently manage their farms to support farmland wildlife through nature-friendly conservation practices.

Many species find refuge and claim the best spots the farm has to offer. House Sparrows have even cosily settled inside Jack’s old boot, and Swallows gracefully build nests beneath the roof, darting to-and-fro.

But there’s one addition that makes it even more special - Sand Martins.

The story begins with Jack’s father, who, through excavation, stumbled upon a rich deposit of sand. Thought to have been deposited after the last Ice Age, it also highlights the formation of Co Down’s renowned drumlin landscape. Today, this sand deposit has been ingeniously transformed into what is affectionally known as the ‘Sand Martin Hotel’ providing a welcome retreat for these agile birds.

Sand Martins are summer visitors to the UK, arriving from March to June, can dig burrows in sandy vertical banks and endure extreme weather conditions as they travel thousands of miles from Africa.

Through Open Days and visits like this, farmers can swap ideas and knowledge on how to help boost nature on their farms. The Kelly family farm is a remarkable testament to the potential for harmony between farming and nature.