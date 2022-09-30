RSPB: Nature is in crisis - have your say

RSPB NI, along with many leading charity and conservation organisation, has been sounding the alarm about the climate crisis

It’s in the wake of major policy announcements made last month by the UK Government.

And at the same time, RSPB NI has helped launch a ground-breaking environmental public consultation, which aims to give the public the chance to have their say on what nature means to them, and how they want to see it protected for future generations.

A new opinion poll conducted by the RSPB, the National Trust, and WWF shows that 76 per cent of adults in Northern Ireland believe that nature is under threat and that more urgency is needed to protect and restore it.

The reality may be even worse than people think; Northern Ireland is the 12th worst country for nature loss out of 240 countries.

The poll results led some of the UK’s biggest conservation charities to join forces and launch the People’s Plan for Nature, inviting members of the public from across Northern Ireland and the UK to have their say on how they would like to solve the ongoing nature crisis.

Nature needs us now, to play our part as its defenders, but also to come together and demand action from those that can make the biggest difference.

The People’s Plan for Nature will give a voice to everyone, allowing people to share their ideas by asking: “What do you love about nature?” and “What would you miss if it disappeared?” By answering these questions, we can help understand what people would like to see for the future of nature and wildlife across the UK.

Why not help us create the People’s Plan for Nature and share your thoughts about the future of nature in the UK? Visit peoplesplanfornature.org before October 30 and let us know what you think.

